Taylor Morrison And Extreme Makeover: Home Edition To Film In Phoenix And Support Local, Deserving Families And Cancer Patients

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ABC reboot of the award-winning show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is coming to Phoenix this September to two uniquely different projects alongside the show's first-ever exclusive homebuilder, Taylor Morrison .

Taylor Morrison team members filming an episode of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in Houston, TX.

Taylor Morrison will build a brand-new home in its La Mira community in Mesa, Ariz., for a local deserving family and add an approximately 2,000 sq. ft. community center to the recently built community of homes in Gilbert, Ariz., where Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center patients and their care partners stay free of charge during the course of their treatment.

"The heart of Taylor Morrison lies in our unwavering commitment to better the local community in any way that we can," said Brad Schoenberg , Phoenix Division President at Taylor Morrison. "Being a homebuilder headquartered in Arizona, our Phoenix division feels especially charged to leave a positive mark, and the opportunity to work with such a recognizable franchise is a great way to do so."

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

takes the biggest home renovation show to ever exist, adds hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit and their world-renowned organizational expertise, and creates the ultimate home makeover experience.

Like the original, the upcoming series will showcase heartwarming stories and mind-blowing builds for families who give back to their communities.

The show's finale will feature construction of a community center located in the heart of the community of homes built and donated by Taylor Morrison earlier this year in support of the Banner Health Foundation's Home Away From Home

program. The 1,000 sq. ft, fully furnished homes equipped with private backyards are within walking distance of Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at Banner Gateway Medical Center, eliminating the financial burden of travel and hotel stays for approximately 80 patients and their families each year so they can focus on recovery in a comfortable environment.



"The community center will serve as a space where patients and caregivers can come together and connect with those who understand how heavy it can feel to go through cancer treatment,"

said Sheryl Palmer , Taylor Morrison

Chairman and CEO.

"Caregivers are truly the backbone of the cancer treatment process, and we hope that they can lean on one another in their relaxing and thoughtfully designed community center, complete with the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's magic touch."

The Phoenix episodes will be filmed on

Wednesday, Sept. 11, through

Friday, Sept. 20, where Taylor Morrison, the homebuilder's local and national trade partners, and 2,000 volunteers will be involved in an around-the-clock operation to build the new home and community center. The public is invited to attend the grand reveal at La Mira and help welcome the deserving family into their new home during the show's iconic 'Move That Bus!' moment. For details on how to attend the reveal,

"As we approach the season finale's filming, we can't help but reflect on what a wonderful experience it's been to support deserving families, work with volunteers and production, and share the journey with Taylor Morrison as the exclusive homebuilder," said Clea Shearer

and

Joanna Teplin

of The Home Edit.

Upon completion, the deserving families will be welcomed into thoughtfully designed homes and spaces built by Taylor Morrison, finished with organized spaces complimentary of The Home Edit, creating stress-free and memorable move-ins.

Taylor Morrison has an existing partnership with The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, that began in 2023 when the homebuilder and home-organization company teamed up to reduce the stress known for accompanying a move, all while adding some fun and function into the process. Curated organization tips centered around a move are featured in the New Home, New Zones video series, and extensions of the partnership are underway to bring The Home Edit's organizational products and services directly into Taylor Morrison homes.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition returns to ABC

in 2025, and episodes will stream next day on Hulu.

About

Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in

Scottsdale, Arizona,

Taylor Morrison

is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including

Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by

Taylor Morrison

and Yardly. From 2016-2024,

Taylor Morrison

has been recognized as America's Most Trusted®

Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual

Sustainability and Belonging Report . For more information about

Taylor Morrison, please visit

.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by

Clea Shearer

and

Joanna Teplin

with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two

New York Times'

bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by

Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.



Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives

Kevin Mayer

and

Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America

delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in

the United States

and

Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series

Deal or No Deal Island

(NBC),

LEGO Masters

(FOX),

MasterChef

(FOX),

MasterChef Junior

(FOX),

Ripley

(Netflix), and

Wipeout

(TBS), along with the upcoming drama

Como Agua Para Chocolate

(Max), action-adventure reality competition series

The Summit

(CBS), and a reimagined

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

(ABC).



About Banner Health Foundation

Established in 2001, the Banner Health Foundation engages the community and stewards charitable gifts to advance Banner Health's nonprofit mission of making health care easier so life can be better. Contributions are invested locally to support patient care programs and services operated by Banner's many hospitals and health care facilities in

Arizona

and

Wyoming. For more information, please visit

.

About Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center delivers cancer care to patients through the partnership of Banner Health and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Banner MD Anderson offers focused disease-specific expertise in the medical, radiation and surgical management of the cancer patient; an evidence-based, multidisciplinary approach to patient care; access to clinical trials and new investigative therapies; state-of-the-art technology for the diagnosis, staging and treatment of all types of cancer; oncology expertise in supportive care services. For more information, visit

.

