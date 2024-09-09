Vyne Dental Named Quarterfinalist In 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dental revenue acceleration leader honored in Emerging Innovation track of world's leading digital awards program

DUNWOODY, Ga., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne ®, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies, today announced that it has been named as a quarterfinalist in the 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards , the world's leading digital health awards program.

Vyne Dental was honored in the Dental Health category's Emerging Innovation track, which seeks to spotlight emerging epicenters developing within digital health. This year marks the first that the Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards will recognize a dental health company.

Vyne Dental is a leader in the dental technology industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that enable forward-thinking dental leaders to modernize and optimize their practices and operations. Vyne Dental enables innovation, integration, and automation to remove waste from the payments, billing and claims process. Its technology promotes transparency throughout the patient journey from pre-visit eligibility checks to instant claims adjudication.



"We are honored to be recognized among the digital health leaders working to improve the experience for providers and patients," said James Grover, President, Vyne Dental. "It is especially meaningful to be in the inaugural class of quarterfinalists as this prestigious awards program expands to highlight the key role dental organizations play in the overall healthcare landscape."



Quarterfinalists in each category were selected to move forward in the competition from a competitive pool of over 1,500 submissions by a distinguished global panel of experts from the healthcare and venture capital sectors. The next round of judging is currently underway, and finalists will be named Sept. 20. Winners will be announced onsite at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas on Oct. 21.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental provides end-to-end revenue acceleration by engaging practices, payers and patients via vendor-neutral connectivity, claims and attachment management, and the facilitation of secure communications solutions. Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne®️ family, an industry leader in healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management, and patient communication. Vyne Dental is leading a paradigm shift in the dental industry toward real-time claims and payment resolution to improve provider and payer financial performance while fostering patient satisfaction and loyalty. Vyne Dental serves more than 84,000 dental offices, and 800 plans and payers across the United States. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for 15 consecutive years. Learn more at vynedental .

Media Contact:

Kim Mohr

Amendola Communications for Vyne Dental

[email protected]

949-322-3733

©2024 NAPA EA/MEDX LLC. All rights reserved.



SOURCE Vyne Dental