GXO CEO Malcolm Wilson To Join Fireside Chat At The Morgan Stanley 12Th Annual Laguna Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) CEO Malcolm Wilson will join a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna conference on Thursday, September 12th, beginning at 8:10 a.m. PDT.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is capitalizing on the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .
