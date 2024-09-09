Mass General Brigham Releases Vision For Integrated, Patient-Centered Cancer Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly defined strategy will extend the frontier for research-driven excellence in cancer care across all patients and across all communities

Boston, MA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass General Brigham, the largest hospital system-based research enterprise in the United States, today unveiled its vision for Mass General Brigham Cancer , a comprehensive and integrated approach to cancer care, helping patients navigate their entire journey of care, from prevention and early detection to and survivorship.

Mass General Brigham Cancer will leverage the power of the system's strengths in research, innovation, education, and community engagement to deliver integrated cancer care for all in the community, putting health equity at the center to support underserved communities. A public-facing campaign to highlight our vision for cancer care, research, and education will begin in September.

“The frontier of cancer care is evolving, and we must shift away from treating cancer to treating patients with cancer,” said Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO, Mass General Brigham. “Patients are living longer, with cancer becoming a chronic disease, and personalized treatments are more possible than ever. Our vision for Mass General Brigham Cancer is responsive to current and future trends in the cancer landscape and draws on our unique strengths to deliver the best care throughout our patients' lives.”

“By extending the horizon of scientific discovery and innovation, we will not only improve the quality and safety of cancer care, but also advance the field of cancer medicine for the benefit of humanity,” added Dr. Klibanski. “As we move forward, our goal is clear: to establish Mass General Brigham Cancer as the global leader in patient-focused, equitable cancer care, underpinned by the most advanced research.”

Over the last 10 months, beginning in October 2023, Mass General Brigham convened an in-depth series of workgroups across the continuum of care, comprised of clinicians, researchers, patients and system leaders, to chart the unique vision the nation's leading medical research – and New England's largest health care system – would rise to meet. From that work, a comprehensive strategy was developed that builds on the organization's key strengths and seizes on future opportunities.



Commitment to Equity: We will infuse equity into every aspect of our care – from community screening programs that focus on underserved populations to a focus on equitable outcomes throughout our care sites – all aligned with our commitment to our United Against Racism initiative and our For Every Patient unified quality strategy.

Early Diagnosis and Rapid Intake: We will invest resources to support rapid intake and easy navigation for patients across our clinical care sites, leveraging the strength of our primary care network and community-based partners. With rising rates of cancer nationally, the technological innovation needed for early diagnosis has become increasingly important and one of the most effective ways to eradicate cancer.

Integrated Care: We believe in treating not just cancer, but the patient with cancer. We will prioritize the whole health of our patients, leveraging access to word-class sub-specialties, supportive oncology, and wraparound services.

Longitudinal Care: We will forge a new way of supporting survivor populations throughout their lives, ensuring a smooth transition out of oncology care, while prioritizing long-term connectivity and seamless integrations with primary and post-acute care.

Advancing Discovery and Innovation: We will build the nation's leading platform to conduct cancer research, investing in capabilities that help us push the boundaries of discovery, including a continued focus on gene and cell therapies. Research-Driven Treatment: We will invest in key platforms that will advance the standard of care and experimental care, like digital pathology and our clinical trial infrastructure. We will also develop disease-specific centers and focus on partnerships that deliver world-class care, closer to home.

“We know based on decades of experience and clinical excellence that the best cancer care, research, and experience is multi-disciplinary,” said O'Neil Britton, MD, chief integration officer, Mass General Brigham. “Mass General Brigham Cancer will be a model of seamless access to cutting-edge clinical trials, novel therapies, and supportive services, as well as personalized and compassionate care that respects the dignity and preferences of each individual. Not only is this the best kind of care for patients, but it's the model of care that physicians, nurses, and other caregivers want to practice in.”

“We are now embarking on a multi-year journey to align our people, operations, physical space, and unique capabilities to achieve our vision,” added Dr. Britton .“These steps will support a future in which we are a truly integrated cancer center, providing a single point of access for our patients to highly specialized, comprehensive care that treats the whole patient.”

