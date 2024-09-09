Feed Ontario To Release Record-Breaking Food Bank Data On September 10, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As a part of Hunger Action Month, Feed Ontario will deliver stark new data indicating food visits have reached an eight-year all-time high, spurred by a surging affordability crisis TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, Feed Ontario will release the latest food bank visitation numbers.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Feed Ontario will release new food bank visitation data ahead of their annual Hunger Report this year, shedding light on the growing number of Ontarians drowning as a result of incomes not keeping pace with the rapid increase in cost of living. Spurred by poor policy decisions like the erosion of social support programs, a failure to adequately invest in affordable housing, and the growth of precarious work, food banks are experiencing an unprecedented escalation in visits and the provincial network of food banks is reaching capacity, nearing the brink of not being able to meet the need in their communities.

