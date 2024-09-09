Quant Fund Market To Reach USD 38.90 Billion By 2033; Investment Opportunities For Investors Across The Spectrum To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global quant fund size is anticipated to grow from USD 15 billion to USD 38.90 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to technological advancements in quant fund during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 15 billion in 2023 global quant fund market will reach USD 38.90 billion in 2033. The term "quant fund" can be shortened to "quant fund." This investing model makes use of a number of different models or analytical methods to determine trading strategies. It makes use of various mathematical models coupled with data-driven quantitative analysis and algorithms. The many mathematical models encompass both sophisticated and sophisticated algorithms and basic statistics. It incorporates empirical or historical data in addition to speculative assumptions that are evaluated upon consideration of the economy and other pertinent elements. Finding patterns and trends that point to potential future performance of the market is the goal in order to support data-driven, well-informed decision making. Diverse funds lower the overall risk associated with investing. All of the investment basket's asset types are included, and it is adaptable. To reduce risk even further and increase earnings, it is also dispersed over a variety of industries. Quant funds enable human analysts to identify overlooked opportunities more easily by providing data-driven recommendations based on massive volumes of data.

Report Coverage Details CAGR 10% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 15 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 38.90 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The area's financial market is established, developed, and regulated, making it simpler for quant funds to be adopted. Additionally, having access to cutting-edge tools, software, and services facilitates improved analysis and decision-making. The industry is expected to do well due to the presence of major firms who are innovators in the development of models, technologies, strategies, and approaches for improving quantitative funds. The expansion of the regional market is also facilitated by increased investor awareness. HNI and institutional investor presence emphasises the region's capital-rich character, which provides quant funds with a favourable growth environment. The adoption of quantitative funds in the local market is fuelled by a competent workforce and a supportive regulatory environment.



In 2023, the trend following funds segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and revenue of 5.40 billion.



The type segment is divided into trend following funds, countertrend strategies, statistical arbitrage funds, convertible arbitrage, fixed income arbitrage, commodity spread trades, and others. In 2023, the trend following funds segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and revenue of 5.40 billion.



In 2023, the indirect sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65% and revenue of 9.75 billion.



The application segment is divided into direct sales and indirect sales. In 2023, the indirect sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65% and revenue of 9.75 billion.



Advancement in market



A Category III Quant alternative investment fund (AIF) was introduced by the renowned investor William O'Neil's Indian asset management company, O'Neil Capital Management (OCM India).



Market Dynamics



Driver: Changing legal environment.



The quant fund sector has benefited from regulatory measures meant to make capital markets more accessible and transparent. Investors are now able to use sophisticated mathematical and analytical models to make data-driven, well-informed judgements because to increased access and openness brought about by regulatory developments. The market's expansion has also been aided by the diversification and inclusion of numerous asset classes and companies to raise capital and provide investment possibilities for investors of all stripes. Fintech innovation has been made possible by automation and digitisation. Fintech innovation has been made possible by automation and digitisation, which has allowed businesses to test and introduce new models, strategies, algorithms, and analytical tools to enhance decision-making for more profits and lower risks. The market is growing as a result of the increased focus on safeguarding investor interests through awareness campaigns that diversify risk and educate investors about various market mechanisms. These efforts also raise the profile of quant funds as a useful tool for risk diversification investing. Thus, improved accessibility, transparency, processing power, and decision-making in the global markets have resulted from the growing regulatory framework, supporting the expansion of the global quant fund sector.



Restraints: a very competitive market that is oversaturated.



As quant fund investment models become more widely used, more parties are making identical trading decisions based on the same data processed by the same algorithms. This causes the capital markets to become crowded and push in the direction of a similar trajectory, which lowers profit margins. The targeted funds are either overcrowded or undervalued as a result of comparable trading decisions made by all stakeholders, which causes a strain on liquidity. This also causes a delay in trade execution, which leads to systemic inefficiencies. Moreover, the idea of making financial markets more open, equitable, and transparent is undermined by the fact that a few powerful companies dominate this sector.



Opportunities: developments in technology.



The modern economy produces an increasing amount of data every minute, which has increased the demand for efficient real-time processing of these massive amounts of data. This is now possible for the quant funds due to technological improvements. Without sacrificing the quality of the output, big data and advanced analytics have increased the speed, accuracy, and precision of data processing. These cutting-edge technologies have also made it possible to quantify data, which was previously not taken into account in these decisions but was thought to be important for gauging the mood of the market. The creation of sophisticated computing capabilities, prediction, and processing models has been made easier by developments in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Analogous developments have enhanced the security and dependability of quant funds. Thus, during the course of the projection period, technological developments will support the growth and development of the worldwide quant fund market.



Challenges: Dependence on technology.



The dependence on technology can pose significant challenges to Quantitative funds (quant funds) in the absence of back-ups and fail-safe mechanisms against power-failures, systems outages and cyberattacks. The over-reliance on technology is further exacerbated by the need to have good quality and reliable data. The absence of refined and reliable data leads to false predictions resulting in catastrophic decisions. The constant need to update technologies and upgrade systems in the every-changing technological landscapes also throws in new challenges at a greater speed and a higher magnitude. Therefore, dependence on technology or rather over-reliance on it will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global quant fund market are:



. Acadian Asset Management

. AQR Capital Management, LLC

. Bridgewater Associates

. Citadel LLC

. Man Group

. Millennium Management LLC

. PGIM Quantitative Solutions

. Soros Fund Management

. The D. E. Shaw Group

. Winton



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



. Trend Following Funds

. Countertrend Strategies

. Statistical Arbitrage Funds

. Convertible Arbitrage

. Fixed Income Arbitrage

. Commodity Spread Trades

. Others



By Application



. Direct Sales

. Indirect Sales



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



