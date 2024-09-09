Major Drilling Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Group International (“Major Drilling” or the“Company”) (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the sector, is pleased to announce that all director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated July 11, 2024 (the“Circular”) were elected as directors of Major Drilling in the course of the hybrid annual general meeting of of the Corporation (the“Meeting”) held September 5, 2024. Shareholder participation was high, with the total percentage of shares voted reaching over 79% (representing 65,178,662 common shares of the Corporation).

Each of the nine director nominees listed in the Circular was elected by the holders of common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following proxy votes from the holders of common shares with respect to the election of the nine director nominees:

Director Nominee % For % Against Caroline Donally 99.975% 0.025% Louis-Pierre Gignac 99.831% 0.169% Kim Keating 99.249% 0.751% Robert Krcmarov 98.949% 1.051% Juliana L. Lam 99.978% 0.022% Denis Larocque 99.990% 0.010% Janice G. Rennie 99.705% 0.295% Sybil Veenman 99.939% 0.061% Jo Mark Zurel 97.341% 2.659%



The Board's approach to executive compensation received 99% approval, and the appointment of Deloitte LLP as independent auditors of the Corporation received 96% approval. The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ under Major Drilling's profile at .

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world's leading provider of specialized drilling services primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, a variety of mine services, and ongoing development of data-driven, high-tech drillside solutions.

For further information:

Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (506) 857-8636

Fax: (506) 857-9211

