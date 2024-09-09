FITGMR And Guam Esports Federation Forge Strategic Partnership To Elevate Esports In Oceania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FITGMR and GESF are setting the stage for a new era of esports in Guam-one that prioritizes health, performance, and the sustainable growth of the community.

- Ken San Nicolas, President, GESFDEDEDO, GUAM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FITGMR , a global leader in esports performance and wellness, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with the Guam Esports Federation (GESF). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the development of a sustainable and thriving esports ecosystem in Guam, with a shared commitment to fostering healthy gaming and advancing player and coach development.Empowering Guam's Esports SceneUnder this partnership, FITGMR will serve as a consultant to GESF, bringing its cutting-edge curriculum, training modules, and technologies to create a comprehensive player, coach and esports career development program in Guam. This initiative will embed the principles of healthy gaming, ensuring that Guam's esports athletes are equipped with the tools they need to excel both in and out of the game."We're incredibly excited to work with the Guam Esports Federation to bring our holistic approach to player and coach development to Oceania," said Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR. "Having worked with Ken in the past, his unwavering commitment to his players and his dedication to the greater good of esports in Guam has always impressed us. This partnership reflects our shared values and our commitment to enhancing the esports experience globally by prioritizing the well-being and performance of athletes."Localized Innovation for OceaniaIn addition to player development, GESF will provide invaluable insights into localizing FITGMR's mobile app for the Oceania region. This collaboration aims to tailor the app's features to meet the unique needs of Oceania's esports community, ensuring widespread adoption and impact.Ken San Nicolas, President of the Guam Esports Federation shared,“This partnership with FITGMR represents a monumental advancement in realizing a measurable and impactful vision for esports development in Guam. Having personally collaborated with FITGMR previously on facets of the University of Guam's Triton Esports program, I have full confidence in their systems and methodologies. We are excited to lead this collaborative effort, not only for Guam but also for neighboring islands and emerging national esports programs across Oceania.”Delivering Unmatched ValueFITGMR will be delivering a range of key initiatives through this partnership:FITGMR Performance Systems: FITGMR's state-of-the-art systems, complete with a team dashboard and their signature app, will be deployed to provide critical insights into player and team health, helping to drive success both in competition and in life.Coach Development Program: A 20-hour certificate course designed to equip coaches with the necessary tools, analytics, and systems to manage high-performing teams.Esports Management Certification Course: A comprehensive 12-credit, college-level course, developed by Dr. Brett Shelton, FITGMR's Head of Esports Curriculum, which will be available for local universities and GESF to utilize.Train the Trainer Program: FITGMR will develop a program aimed at cultivating a new generation of in-game coaches and trainers in Guam, ensuring the sustainability of the esports ecosystem for years to come.A Global Vision with Local ImpactThis partnership is just the beginning. FITGMR and GESF are committed to exploring additional opportunities to maximize the value of their collaboration, all while promoting the betterment of the esports ecosystem in Guam. GESF will also spotlight FITGMR's work through its social media platforms, helping to raise awareness and support for these initiatives.Together, FITGMR and GESF are setting the stage for a new era of esports in Guam-one that prioritizes health, performance, and the sustainable growth of the community.About FITGMR: FITGMR is a leading organization dedicated to enhancing the performance and well-being of esports athletes through innovative training, education, and technology solutions. With a global reach, FITGMR is committed to driving positive change in the esports industry.About Guam Esports Federation The Guam Esports Federation is the official governing body for esports in Guam, dedicated to promoting and developing the esports ecosystem on the island. GESF supports the growth of esports through education, competition, and community engagement.

Leslie Fitzsimmons

FITGMR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.