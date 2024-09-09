Reachtv And Streamr.Ai Partner To Launch Self-Serve CTV Ad Platform Powered By Genai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReachTV, the largest streaming television for travelers with 50M+ monthly viewers, and streamr today announced a strategic partnership to launch a self-serve, connected TV (CTV) advertising platform. This innovative platform, powered by streamr's GenAI technology, enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to easily reach the lucrative audience on ReachTV's extensive network available at 2,400 airport gates and 750 venues in 90 airports, plus 500,000 hotel rooms.

A Nielsen study showed that 80% of travelers recall ads they see in airports and 42% take an action such as visiting a website, going into a store, or searching more about a product or service. This partnership is going to revolutionize the way advertisers reach travelers, providing businesses with a self-serve tool to reach this captive airport audience and drive purchases. It also drastically reduces the cost of producing CTV commercials, which has historically been the largest barrier.

The new ReachTV GenAI Ads Manager will offer a seamless, user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to generate CTV commercials and launch them on ReachTV in less than 2 minutes. This capability unlocks new, innovative ways for businesses to drive results. For example, a restaurant owner in JFK can tap into ReachTV's exclusive first-party data to target travelers who just found out they have a two-hour delay. Using the ReachTV Ads Manager, the owner can generate and launch a commercial advertising 20% off food and drinks in less time than it takes to place an order. This turns a frustrating situation for a traveler into a happy customer sipping a drink at the restaurant bar.

ReachTV is excited to pair the easiest way to reach airport travelers with its growing mix of original and licensed content, ranging from its new original series with trailblazing NFL coach Dr. Jen Welter to live NFL games every Sunday. This provides smaller advertisers with the unbelievable opportunity to promote their business during the most prestigious live events in the world.

“The ReachTV Ads Manager will help our business partners reach an engaged travel audience while they watch the most premium moments in streaming TV,” said ReachTV CEO Lynnwood Bibbens.“Our goal is to help businesses drive meaningful results and associate their brand with the best content in the world.”

“The purpose of licensing our GenAI technology is to partner with companies like ReachTV where together we can enable millions of businesses to advertise on streaming TV who never could before,” said Jonathan Moffie, CEO of streamr.“Our mission is to unlock new ad spend on the big screen by making it drastically more cost-effective, easier, and more performance-driven.”

ReachTV's programmatic advertising portal is live in beta, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of CTV advertising using GenAI. Check it out at href="" rel="external nofollow" reacht .

Ad server Aniview facilitates seamless ad delivery across this innovative platform. Its robust infrastructure ensures that ReachTV's CTV campaigns are executed with precision and efficiency, empowering businesses to maximize their reach effortlessly.

