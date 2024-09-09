Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Sep 9 (IANS) Two motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents in Nepal on Monday, one in Chitwan and the other in Nawalparasi.

In Chitwan, a fatal collision occurred at around 2:10 a.m. in Ratnanagar along the East-West Highway. The motorcyclist, identified as 34-year-old Jiban Magarati from Ward No. 15 of Ratnanagar Municipality, crashed head-on into a truck, the Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the district police, Magarati sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:42 a.m. at the Bakulahar Ratnanagar Hospital. The have detained the truck driver, identified as Shyam Sundar Sahani (36) from Gadhimai Municipality in Bara.

In Nawalparasi West, Ramnath Kanwar (26) from Swathi was killed when his motorcycle lost control in the Sunwal Municipality area.

Kanwar, who was critically injured in the accident, died during treatment at Prithvi Chandra Hospital, according to police reports.

The incidents follow another tragic day on July 14, 2023, in Jhapa district, where two separate road accidents resulted in fatalities.

One of the victims, Upendra Sigdel (40) died when a van and a motorcycle collided near a bridge over Kamalkhola river.

Likewise, 35-year-old pedestrian Rajan B.K. died on the spot after a jeep hit him at Dhaijan along the Mechi Highway in Jhapa district.