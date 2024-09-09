Int'l AI Olympiad Begins In Riyadh With 25 Countries Participating

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- The inaugural International AI (IAIO), organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), kicked off in Riyadh late Sunday will continue until September 12th, with participants from 25 countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), IAIO is organized in cooperation with the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE) and the International Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) in Slovenia.

The event is held under the patronage of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Olympiad stimulates participants to engage in active discussions to explore the diverse AI applications and encourage exceptionally talented youths in this field, which is gaining increasing global attention.

It also hopes to contribute to organizing AI competitions for high school students, motivating them to find intelligent solutions by designing algorithms based on learning, data structuring, and programming.

IAIO is part of SDAIA's endeavors to strengthen Saudi Arabia's global position as a leading country in the field of data and AI.

It aims to help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, which seek to raise awareness about the importance of advanced technologies and equip communities with the knowledge and skills necessary to master them. (end)

