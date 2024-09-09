Kuwait, India Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The meeting was on the sidelines of the 161st Ministerial Council meeting of the Cooperation Council held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the cooperation council in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, regional and international developments including the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and ways to support international initiatives that provide regional security and stability. (end)
ao
MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108651654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.