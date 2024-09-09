Kuwait, India Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The meeting was on the sidelines of the 161st Ministerial Council meeting of the Cooperation Council held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the cooperation council in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, regional and international developments including the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and ways to support international initiatives that provide regional security and stability. (end)

ao













MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108651654