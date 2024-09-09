Kuwait Crown Prince Receptions
KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday the President of Kuwait's Supreme Judicial Council and the head of the Court of Cassation Judge Dr. Adel Bouresli and the Court of Cassation Vice President Counselor Saleh Rasheed Al-Ragdan.
His Highness also received President of the Court of Appeal Mohammad Al-Refai and Deputy President of the High Court, Counselor Khaled Al-Othman on assuming the duties of their new posts.
Minister of Justice and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi, and senior state officials also attended the meeting. (end)
