Buenos Aires Sees A Slight Ebb In Inflation But Remains Above Key Threshold

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August, Buenos Aires witnessed a slight decrease in inflation, which dropped to 4.2% from July's 5.1%.



This information was reported by the City's Statistics and Census Institute (IDECBA). Despite this 1.1 percentage point reduction, the rate stubbornly remains above the crucial 4% mark.



Economists Luis Caputo and Javier Milei remain focused on pushing the rate below this level. They await the national index, due next Wednesday, with hopes of seeing a figure starting with '3.'



From the start of the year to August, the city has seen inflation accumulate to 106.8%. Over the past year, the increase has been even more pronounced at 243.1%.



These numbers underline the persistent inflationary pressures plaguing the city. The transportation sector experienced the highest increase at 9%, propelled by rises in taxi fares and bus tickets.







Lesser increases in fuel and lubricants also contributed. Sectors such as "Insurance and Financial Services" at 6.6%, "Education" at 6%, and "Health" at 5.4% followed closely behind.



Also exceeding the overall inflation rate were "alcoholic beverages and tobacco" at 4.8% and "housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels" at 4.4%.



These sectors significantly influence the overall inflation figure, reflecting the broader economic challenges and the direct impact on the daily expenses of the city's residents.



This inflationary trend not only strains local budgets but also complicates economic planning and stability in the region.

