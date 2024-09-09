Furthermore, AEVAS improves the driving experience by modulating external noise levels and refining the interior auditory environment of the vehicle. In an optimistic scenario, the market would be evaluated at a valuation of $1.22 billion in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.73% to reach $2.34 billion by 2034.



The market's expansion is propelled by stringent government regulations and the growing awareness of pedestrian safety. Key automotive manufacturers are integrating AEVAS to comply with safety standards and improve the overall safety profile of their vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements in sound engineering and the development of customizable AEVAS solutions are contributing to market growth.

Major players in the AEVAS market include HARMAN International, Brigade Electronics, Denso Corporation, and Delphi Technologies, among others. These companies are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their product offerings and expand their market presence. As the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles continues to rise, the AEVAS market is poised for significant growth, playing a crucial role in ensuring pedestrian safety in the era of silent vehicles.

HELLA

Harman International

Mercedes-Benz

Brigade Electronics Group

Kendrion Denso Electronics

