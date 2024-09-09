Metoo Accused Alok Nath Called Out By Himani Shivpuri; Says He Is 'Sanskari' When Not Drinking

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Himani Shivpuri has recently added to the criticism of Alok Nath, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment. During a recent appearance on Siddharth Kanan's YouTube show, Shivpuri discussed Nath's drinking habits and how they impacted his behavior.

Shivpuri recounted her early experiences with Nath during their time at the National School of Drama (NSD). She mentioned a single incident of misbehavior but noted that it was an isolated event. Shivpuri shared that while Nath initially behaved professionally, he became uncontrollable after consuming alcohol. She described Nath's transformation when drinking, likening him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, with a stark difference in his demeanor when sober versus intoxicated.

In her conversation, Shivpuri detailed an incident during an international award show trip where Nath's drunken behavior led to him being asked to leave the aircraft. Despite attempts by his wife to calm him and Shivpuri's own intervention, Nath's actions resulted in his removal from the flight.

ALSO READ:

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Triptii Dimri shoots for dance video; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Shivpuri's statements echo previous accusations against Nath, who faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and rape during the #MeToo movement in India. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda was the first to publicly accuse Nath of drugging and raping her. Following Nanda's allegations, several other women, including Navneet Nishan, Deepika Amin, and Sandhya Mridul, came forward with similar claims. Nath, known for his onscreen 'sanskari' (cultured) persona, denied all allegations and has since maintained a low profile.