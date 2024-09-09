ALYGLO is a treatment option for patients with PI. This rare and chronic disorder occurs when the body's ability to produce antibodies is impaired, affecting the immune system's ability to fight infections.

ALYGLO, an immune globulin formulation, has met the primary endpoints for both safety and efficacy as established by the FDA recommended guidelines in our Phase 3 clinical trials. Its novel manufacturing process may help improve patient safety by using Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) to remove coagulation factor XIa (FXIa) to undetectable levels. ALYGLO was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 15, 2023.

Dr. Eun Chul Huh, President and CEO of GC Biopharma, said,

"The US launch of ALYGLO by GC Biopharma USA is a historic milestone for the company and patients with primary immunodeficiency disease. It executes GC Biopharma's mission to improve the health and lives of individuals who suffer from rare and chronic diseases globally. GC Biopharma's commitment to the US further reflects its investment in R&D and a pipeline of future products to the US marketplace that will benefit patients and healthcare professionals."

ALYGLO® is available to patients and healthcare professionals through a limited distribution network of top national Specialty Pharmacy providers. These partnerships provide a national footprint, delivering high-quality patient care for the primary immune deficiency population. ALYGLO is also available through specialty distributors throughout the United States.

"ALYGLO expands patients' treatment options and improves access within the US marketplace," stated Dr. Lisa Betts, Chief Operating Officer for GC Biopharma USA, Inc. "GC Biopharma is committed to providing life-saving therapies to people with rare diseases. We are excited to offer the primary immune deficiency population another immune globulin therapeutic option."

Please see Important Safety Information for ALYGLO on the following pages and refer to the full Prescribing Information (PI)

For any medical or scientific questions regarding ALYGLO, call the GC Biopharma USA medical department at 1-833-426-6426.

About ALYGLO

ALYGLO is a liquid solution containing 10% immunoglobulin G (100 mg/mL) for intravenous infusion, manufactured from pooled human plasma from US donors. The manufacturing process includes multiple steps to reduce the risk of virus transmission. These include fractionation, solvent/detergent treatment, and nanofiltration. ALYGLO also uses its novel

Cation Exchange Chromatography (CEX) in the manufacturing process for removing FXIa to undetectable levels.

About

Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI)

r efers to a group of disorders where the body's ability to produce antibodies is impaired, affecting the immune system's ability to fight infections. In PI, there's a deficiency or absence of B cells or plasma cells, which are key in producing antibodies, particularly immunoglobulin G. This leads to increased susceptibility to infection, especially bacterial infections affecting the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts.

The PI indication for ALYGLO includes, but is not limited to, congenital

agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.

About GC Biopharma Corp.

GC Biopharma Corp. (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers lifesaving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin,

South Korea, GC Biopharma is a leading global plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturer dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for over half a century.

About GC Biopharma USA, Inc.

GC Biopharma USA, Inc., headquartered in Teaneck, NJ, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the US. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company, GC Biopharma's, expertise-a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide. With GC Biopharma USA, Inc., GC Biopharma further intends to extend its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to the United States.

INDICATION

ALYGLOTM is indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI) in adults aged 17 years and older. This includes, but is not limited to, congenital agammaglobulinemia, common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and severe combined immunodeficiencies.