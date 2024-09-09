Digihost’S 5.5-Megawatt Community Solar Project Reaches Commercial Operation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the“ Company ”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative U.S. based blockchain and computer infrastructure company, is excited to announce its key role as the anchor commercial subscriber in Nautilus Solar Energy's newly opened 5.5 MW community solar project in Grand Island, New York. This groundbreaking initiative, which celebrated its official launch on September 5th, 2024, is projected to bring clean, affordable to over 850 local residents and businesses.



The Grand Island community solar project, located less than 15 miles from both of Digihost's New York facilities, is expected to generate 8.35 million kWh of clean energy annually, providing a significant environmental impact by offsetting nearly 6,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. This would be equivalent to the removal of 1,400 cars from the road each year, helping New York State achieve its goal of sourcing 70% of electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

“As a company deeply committed to reducing our carbon footprint while advancing cutting-edge technologies, we are thrilled to be the anchor subscriber for this community solar project,” said Luke Marchiori, Chief Renewable Energy Officer of Digihost Technology Inc.“This partnership and long-term commitment reinforce our mission to integrate sustainable energy solutions into our operations, not only benefiting our company, but also the local community and the planet. We are proud to play a role in advancing New York's ambitious climate goals while contributing to a cleaner, greener future.”



By subscribing to this solar project through EnergyMark, who is responsible for managing the anchor subscriber(s) of this project, Digihost will play a key role in stabilizing the project; giving it a base of offtake for the solar credits it generates and ensuring the project is able to operate and produce renewable energy that supports the community. This subscription also contributes to long-term cost savings and aligns with Digihost's DigiGreen Initiative, whereby Digihost is committed to achieving net zero emissions from its BTC mining operations by 2030. In addition to nearly emission-free electricity at its East Delavan facility, Digihost currently participates in several Demand Response programs, which aid in grid reliability during times of heightened demand, and further reduces carbon emissions.

Operations Update

Presently, Digihost's consolidated operating capacity across its three sites represents approximately 90MW of available power, and Digihost is mining at hashrate of 2.75 EH/s. The Company is currently exploring opportunities to build its initial Tier 3 data center with a target completion date of end of 2025.

About Digihost

Digihost is a growth-oriented technology company focused on the blockchain industry. The Company operates from three sites in the U.S. and, in addition to managing its own operations, provides hosting arrangements at its facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

