Moxies Bids Farewell To Its Davie Street Vancouver Location Later This Month

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Moxies announced that they will be bidding a sad farewell to their Davie Street location, ceasing operations and closing the doors for the final time on October 7th, 2024.

Located on-site at Sandman Suites Vancouver – Davie Street Moxies, the beloved culinary brand has long been an active member of the Davie Village community, hosting and sponsoring community events, reflecting the neighborhood they serve.



“While it's always difficult to close the doors, we remain proud of our team's role in creating memorable experiences within the community,” shares Joanne Forrester, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies. “This closure is not an end but a step toward our continued evolution, allowing us to focus on future growth and opportunities. We are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support of our guests and the dedication of our team. Together, we've built something exceptional and carry that spirit into our next chapter.”

“We'd also like to take this moment to share our sincere gratitude to the many team members, both past and present, who have provided our guests with the premium hospitality Moxies is known for. We hope that everyone will have the chance to join us for one last time before we finish our final service on Monday, October 7th.”



Guests will still be able to experience the exceptional and enjoy Moxies' globally inspired menu at its other locations in Langley, Richmond, and West Georgia Street. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow @moxies on Instagram.



About Moxies

With 59 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

