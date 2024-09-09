Kogan & Disalvo Attorneys Recognized In The Best Lawyers In America® 2025 For Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kogan & DiSalvo Attorneys Kogan, DiSalvo, and Bakalar recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Christine StewartST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kogan & DiSalvo proudly announces that three of its esteemed attorneys, Darryl Kogan, Theodore DiSalvo, and George Bakalar, have been named in the 31st edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for 2025. Each of these distinguished attorneys has been recognized for their exceptional work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.The Best Lawyers in America® is widely regarded as one of the most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession, and inclusion is a significant honor, reflecting the high esteem in which these attorneys are held by their peers. The selection process for this recognition involves rigorous analysis and over 27 million evaluations, including a record-breaking 4.2 million responses from this year alone.Darryl Kogan, Theodore DiSalvo, and George Bakalar's recognition in this prestigious list is a testament to their unwavering dedication to their clients and their outstanding legal acumen. Their inclusion in the 2025 edition underscores their commitment to achieving justice for those they represent and their reputation for excellence in the field of personal injury litigation."We are incredibly proud of Darryl, Theodore, and George for this well-deserved recognition," said a spokesperson for Kogan & DiSalvo. "Their commitment to their clients and the relentless pursuit of justice have rightfully earned them a place among the best legal professionals in the country. This acknowledgment from The Best Lawyers in America® serves as a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and the high regard in which they are held by their peers."For over 40 years, Best Lawyers has served as a trusted benchmark for legal integrity and distinction in the United States, making this recognition a significant milestone in the careers of Darryl Kogan, Theodore DiSalvo, and George Bakalar.For more information on Kogan & DiSalvo and to learn more about the services offered, please visit .About Kogan & DiSalvoKogan & DiSalvo is a leading personal injury law firm committed to providing high-quality legal representation to individuals who have been wrongfully injured. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm is dedicated to fighting for justice and securing the best possible outcomes for its clients. The firm's expertise spans a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death, among others. Kogan & DiSalvo has offices throughout Florida in Boynton Beach, Delray, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, Tampa, and St. Petersburg.

