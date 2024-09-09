Apni Party Backs Taj Mohuddin's Candidature As Independent Candidate From Uri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Apni Party on Monday announced support to former Jammu and Kashmir Taj Mohiuddin, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Uri assembly segment in Baramulla district.

The support was announced by Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari at a press here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Apni Party has decided to back Mohiuddin. We will lend our full support to him,” Bukhari said.

He said the decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of the people of the Uri assembly segment.

“There is no personal interest. Neither does Mohiuddin have any personal interest, nor do I,” he added.

Read Also BJP Makes New Appointments In Poll-Bound J&K, Sat Sharma Made Working President Congress To Release Manifesto In Next Three Days: JKPCC Chief Karra

Bukhari said Mohiuddin is a tall leader and expressed hope that he would be elected to the assembly.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases with voting for the first phase to be held on September 18 followed by the second phase on September 25 and the third phase on October 1. The results of the polls would be announced on October 8.