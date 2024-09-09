Kuwait PM Congratulates North Korea On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a congratulatory cable to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un in celebration of his country's national day. (end)
lr
