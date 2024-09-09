(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The edible packaging is expected to be driven by rising hygiene concerns and environmental awareness.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research -, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible packaging ( 식용 포장 산업 ) value was US$ 167.9 million in 2023. A CAGR of 5.1% is predicted from 2024 to 2032, resulting in US$ 264.1 million by 2032. Consumer acceptability and awareness will also determine how well edible packaging does in the future. Edible food packaging may become more popular as people become more conscious of their waste and carbon footprint, replacing hazardous plastics.

Food products are often packaged in edible skins and shells, in the same way that they are wrapped in edible skins and shells found in fruits like coconuts, bananas, and apples. Traditional packaging methods are replaced by this sustainable, natural approach that eliminates the need for non-edible packaging

A changing lifestyle has made consumers less likely to prepare their meals, leading to innovative and new packaging approaches like active packaging, intelligent packaging, and bioactive packaging. In these methods, the food or its surroundings are purposefully manipulated to affect the health of the customer. Every stage of the food production process is tailored to meet the needs of individuals by focusing on their lifestyles.

Edible packaging innovations are frequently constructed from biodegradable or renewable materials in an effort to reduce the requirement for disposal at the end of the product's life. Using wheat and wafers as packaging, companies like Stroodles are revolutionizing tableware. And Ooho is a bubble made of algae-based membranes that either can be eaten or biodegrade within weeks. In addition to these advancements, more people are looking for palatable packaging and want to replace single-use plastics with recycled materials.

For More Details, Request for a Sample of this Research Report:









Key Findings of the Market Report



Based on source, plant source is anticipated to drive market demand for edible packaging.

In terms of material type, the protein films segment is expected to drive demand for the edible packaging market.

Based on end-use, F&B manufacturing is the primary driver of edible packaging demand. In the next few years, Europe is expected to have a significant impact on the demand for edible packaging.

Global Edible Packaging Market: Growth Drivers



Growing public concerns about hygiene and the desire to reduce plastic waste and non-biodegradable packaging materials are driving the greater use of edible packaging. As environmental awareness grows, there is a growing demand for sustainable packaging alternatives.

As packaged foods are increasingly used, the edible packaging industry is expected to grow. As convenient eat-at-any-time options, ready-to-eat options, and fast cooking options become more popular, edible packaging is becoming more popular in the packaged food sector.

Market growth for edible packaging can be attributed to the growing demand for sustainable packaging. Natural and edible ingredients, like cellulose, starch, and proteins, help to drive this demand. To comply with environmental standards, companies are increasingly adopting edible packaging solutions to reduce plastic use and encourage sustainable practices. The market is also driven by government regulations that encourage manufacturers to opt for sustainable packaging methods.

Global Edible Packaging Market (Markt für essbare Verpackungen): Regional Landscape



Europe is renowned for its stringent environmental laws designed to lower pollution and advance sustainability. These rules will need to be followed by businesses in the silica sector, which can require them to make investments in greener production techniques and ecologically friendly business policies.

Sustainability and environmentally friendly products are becoming more and more important to European businesses and customers. This trend is likely to fuel demand for environmentally friendly silica products and promote the creation of environmentally friendly extraction and manufacturing techniques.

Europe has a long history of funding innovation and research. Governments, universities, and businesses in the area might work together to create new industrial silica applications and technology, establishing Europe as a pioneer in this area.

European industries have high requirements for the performance and quality of their products, especially in the automotive, electronics, and construction sectors. The European silica sector may become more innovative and specialized as a result of the need for high-quality silica products. Regulations governing worker safety and health are very strict in Europe. Silica companies in Europe will have to prioritize worker safety and take measures to reduce silica dust exposure, such as improving ventilation and implementing personal protective equipment.

Global Edible Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players developing innovative packaging designs for the edible packaging market. Innovative materials are being used in the development of edible and biodegradable packaging.

Key Players Profiled



MonoSol LLC. (Kuraray Co. Ltd.)

Notpla Limited

Tate & Lyle PLC

JRF Technology LLC.

Bakeys Foods Private Limited

Sunpack Corporation

SafeTraces Inc

Evoware

Watson Inc.

Devro plc

Tsukioka Film Pharma Co. Ltd. JRF Technology LLC

Key Developments

In March 2024 , Duni Group and Notpla teamed up to introduce a new plastic-free packaging line featuring seaweed coatings. Using cardboard technology and Notpla's renewable seaweed coating, the new Alga product line is made from sustainable materials. In accordance with the pending EU directive on single-use plastics, the Dutch authorities have officially recognized algae coatings as plastic-free.

For Complete Report Details, Request Sample Copy from Here -

Global Edible Packaging Market: Segmentation

By Source



Plant Source Animal Source

By Material Type



Polysaccharides

Lipids

Surfactants

Protein Films Composite Films

By End Use



F&B Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Plastic Crates Market ( プラスチック箱市場 ) - The Plastic Crates Market is expected to grow by US$ 6.6 Bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6.7% during the forecast period.

Sustainable Packaging Market (سوق التغليف المستدام) - The global sustainable packaging market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. Sales of sustainable packaging are slated to total US$ 396.2 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube