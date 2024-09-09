U-Ploid Announces Breakthrough Technology To Overcome Age-Related Infertility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OXFORD, England, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Ploid, a venture-backed biotechnology company, today announced the launch of its innovative designed to significantly improve egg cell quality, a critical factor in IVF success. The company's ground-breaking aims to address the growing unmet need for age-related infertility treatments.

Millions struggle with age-related female fertility decline, placing immense emotional and burdens on families as they undergo multiple failed IVF cycles. U-Ploid is dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected, by developing an innovative therapy that increases the likelihood for older eggs to support viable pregnancies. The company envisions becoming a global leader in reproductive medicine by providing effective and accessible solutions to age-related fertility decline.

"Our team is developing technology that directly targets the root cause of age-related female infertility," said Dr Chloe Charalambous, Co-founder & COO of U-Ploid Biotechnologies. "By improving the health of older eggs, we have the opportunity to help millions of people in their fertility journey."

There is a growing need to radically improve IVF as more people choose to start families later in life. Egg cell quality is a key factor in fertility outcomes for would-be parents. U-Ploid's proprietary technology repairs decades of damage accumulated by eggs, a novel approach that aims to improve the viability of older eggs within an IVF cycle.

"We are thrilled to introduce U-Ploid's breakthrough technology, a significant step forward in addressing the global challenge of age-related infertility," said Dr Jordan Abdi, Co-founder & CEO. "By improving egg quality, we aim to dramatically increase the propensity for successful pregnancies through IVF."

U-Ploid is dedicated to collaborating with leading fertility clinics to bring this transformative technology to patients. The company is preparing clinical studies to validate the efficacy and safety of its platform and is committed to obtaining regulatory approvals for widespread adoption.

About U-Ploid Biotechnologies

U-Ploid is a biotechnology company developing next-generation fertility therapeutics to address the global challenge of age-related infertility. Co-founded by Jordan Abdi, Chloe Charalambous, and Alexandre Webster, U-Ploid is pioneering innovative solutions to improve IVF outcomes and expand the window of reproductive opportunity. The company's technology is designed to increase the quality of older eggs, restoring their potential to support healthy pregnancies. U-Ploid is committed to improving access to fertility care and envisions a future where anyone who wants to start a family, can.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE U-Ploid Biotechnologies Ltd