France seeks extension of public deficit reduction plan amid government transition

(MENAFN) The French Finance Ministry has formally requested an extension from the European Commission for the deadline to present its public deficit reduction plan, which is currently set for September 20. According to a report by La Tribune Dimanche, the French government has asked for additional time to align the plan with the 2025 budget draft, as reported by a news agency. This request comes at a time of significant political transition within the French government.



On September 5, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Michel Barnier as the new Prime Minister of France. Barnier now faces the task of selecting a new Finance Minister to replace Bruno Le Maire, who has announced his intention to step down from the role. The new Prime Minister is also expected to present a draft budget by October 1, further complicating the timeline for the deficit reduction plan. This period of change underscores the need for additional time to ensure that France's fiscal strategies are effectively integrated and compliant with broader budgetary goals.





