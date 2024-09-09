Mandatory Notice Of Shareholding
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA discloses the following on behalf of a shareholder.
Reference is made to the notice by IDEX Biometrics on 29 August 2024 that the company had issued 9,123,333 shares to settle a loan term payment, thereby increasing the number of shares in the company to 338,749.888. Sundt AS holds 16,700,000 shares in IDEX Biometrics, which now represents 4.93% of the shares and voting rights in the company.
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 9 September 2024 at 11:10 CET on behalf of the shareholder mentioned. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.
