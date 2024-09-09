(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Payment Cards: U.S. Trends, 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of commercial payment card trends in the US and sizes the method of payment's global market. Commercial cards are a rapidly growing segment of the payment card market and the finance departments driving use demand seamlessness and evergreen innovation.

Through 2027, we estimate that US commercial cards will grow at a CAGR within the range of 16.6% to 21.0% while globally, commercial cards will grow to $81.6 trillion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5%.

Commercial cards in the US and globally have insinuated themselves into corporations by replacing checks and bank wire transfers with dynamic iterations of payment cards. Commercial cards integrated into spend management platforms allow finance departments to almost eliminate fraud and to put the power of corporate purchasing into the hands of more employees while maintaining complete control over how/where/when and dollars spent with payments.

In the US alone, there are 6.2 million employer firms, with 135 million employees, payrolls totaling $8.1 trillion and sales/shipments of $50.3 trillion. These companies spend $13 trillion on procurement, $300 billion on T&E, $304 billion on company fleets and fleet management. We estimate that only half of all employer firms use commercial or corporate cards which means the market size for new cards is 3.2 million firms.

Both commercial cards and Real Time Payments (RTP) are targeting the 3.1 billion checks totaling $8.45 trillion as well as corporate payments made by wire transfer and ACH.

Some of the most dynamic players in corporate payments are firms using expertise mastered over years in specific niches to develop comprehensive corporate spend and payments platforms using virtual payment cards. For instance, Corpay and WEX are the heavyweights of fleet cards and are experts at collecting time and location and buyer and seller details of each transaction. They have both leveraged their competencies with complex transactions to a larger corporate spend landscape.

Report Scope



This report sizes the commercial card market both internationally and in the US with a break-out for each card type subsumed under the category. Additionally, it provides a forecast for global and US commercial card growth to 2027.

Within the commercial card industry, product line extensions are a key driver of adoption and revenue as is the continuing displacement of legacy payment products, principally checks.

While there are bank specific products entering the commercial payments space (e.g., real time payments), to date they have principally succeeded in reinvigorating commercial card innovators and spurring development of technology solutions that will keep commercial cards solidly growing for the foreseeable future. The largest international global payment networks include JCB, UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Opportunity for Commercial Cards

Small Business Cards

Fintechs Use Niche Expertise to Build Out Market Presence

Global Market of Commercial Card Networks



JCB UnionPay

US Commercial Card Market



Total US Commercial Card Volume & Volume Forecast to 2027

Small Businesses Tap Cred Credit Cards for Financing

Payroll Cards T&E Spend

US Card Networks



Visa

Mastercard

American Express Discover Financial Services

Leveraging Categories of Corporate Spend



Travel and Entertainment

Return to Business Travel Continues in 2024

US Business Travel Back to 2019 Levels in 2024 Fleet and Fuel Cards Become Platforms for Providers' Growth

Challenges and Solutions in the Commercial Card Business



Challenge: Stasis of Business Optimism Strains Commercial Card Growth

Solution: Fintechs Introduce Scalable Solutions to Specific Problems

Challenge: Visa/Mastercard Duopoly Challenged by the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023

Challenge or Solution? Real Time Payments Challenge: Virtual Card Friction at Vendor Must Be Addressed

Global Market of Commercial Card Networks

JCB

JCB Dives into Europe with Fiserv Partnership

China UnionPay



State Control of Financial Services Ensures Payments Align with Country's Agenda

UnionPay is a Key Player in China's Economic Growth Strategy

Growing Domestic Economy Boosts Number of Payment Cards

Belt and Road Initiative Belt and Road and Payments

Discover Financial Services



Discover is a Small Issuer with a Mighty Reach

Highest Levels of Customer Satisfaction Discover Acquisition by Capital One

US Commercial Card Market



US Commercial Card Forecast to 2027

Small Business Cards

Virtual Cards

Government Commercial Cards

Payroll Cards Largest Consumer Card Issuers Are Also the Largest Commercial Card Issuers

US Card Network

US Network Overview

Visa & Mastercard Overview

Visa

Visa Commercial Solutions

Mastercard

American Express

Discover

Leveraging Categories of Corporate Spend

T&E Commercial Card Spend



Global Business Travel Rebounding

T&E Spending for Largest Corporate Users

Airline Revenues Have Rebounded; Almost Reaching 2019 Levels

Without Consistent Communication, Co-Branded Card Relationships Can Be Lost

The Power of Co-Branded Credit Cards to Drive Behavior Return to Business Travel Continues in 2024

Hotels - The Second Cornerstone of T&E



In 2021 and 2022, Leisure Travel Brought Hotel Industry Back from the Brink

Hotel Industry Recovered from Pandemic More Quickly Than Anticipated

Who is Traveling?

Co-Branded Relationships Fleet and Fuel Cards Become Platforms for Providers' Growth

Challenges and Solutions in the Commercial Card Business

Challenge: Stasis of Business Optimism Strains Commercial Card Growth



Market Opportunities for Growth

Fintechs Introduce Solutions to Specific Problems

American Express Leverages Business Banking Account to Bring Small Businesses into a Relationship

Fintechs are Forcing Traditional Issuers to Innovate

Ramp Targets Card and AP Spend

BILL Spend and Expense Brex: Outgrowing its Original Customer Base

Challenges



Visa/Mastercard Duopoly Challenged by the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023

Virtual Card Acceptance Roadblocks Must Be Remedied

Challenge or Solution? Real Time Payments Challenge: Virtual Card Friction at Vendor Must Be Addressed

Companies Featured



American Express

Corpay

Discover Financial Services

JCB

Mastercard

UnionPay

Visa WEX

