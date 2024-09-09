Smith And Nqaba Earn Maiden ODI Call-Ups For SA’S Games Against Afghanistan, Ireland

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Sep 9 (IANS) All-rounder Jason Smith and leg-spinner Peter Nqaba have earned maiden ODI call-ups for South Africa's matches against Afghanistan and Ireland, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month.

The duo have also been named in the South Africa squad which will face Ireland in T20Is. All-rounder Andile Simelane is another new face in the national set-up after being included in both the ODI squad against Afghanistan and the T20I side against Ireland.

Simelane, 21, has been identified as a high-potential talent and was part of the SA Emerging tour of Zimbabwe in August. Most recently, he represented South Africa A in the one-day series against Sri Lanka A. Seamer Lungi Ngidi has recovered from his right calf injury and has been named in all three squads.

With an eye on widening the player pool in white-ball cricket, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have been rested from the entire tour.

Quinton de Kock is not in the T20I squad while Matthew Breetzke has been included, with no place for Donovan Ferreira. Young pacer Kwena Maphaka is missing out due to his final school examinations.

Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks are part of the ODI squad only for the Afghanistan series, while Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton are part of just the 50-over games against Ireland.

“We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months. This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027.”

“There is no doubt that tours such as these offers us this unique opportunity to provide players with international exposure in differing conditions compared to what they are used to. I am particularly looking forward to seeing how some of the more experienced players step up, whilst keeping a close eye on who can grab this opportunity and become more regular within the national set-up,” said head coach Rob Walter.

South Africa will face Afghanistan in three ODIs from September 18 - 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the squad's departure scheduled for September 14. They will then play two T20Is against Ireland on September 27 and 29, followed by three ODIs from October 2-7 against the same opposition, with all five matches taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.