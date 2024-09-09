Kemp FC And Sethu FC Announce Strategic Player Development Partnership

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) In a significant move for women's football, Karnataka-based Kemp FC and Tamil Nadu-based Sethu FC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance player development through a mutual player loan agreement.

The partnership, which officially launches on Tuesday, seeks to address the challenge of limited playing time during shorter league seasons by enabling players from both clubs to gain valuable competitive experience across different leagues.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Kemp FC. By sharing players and resources, we can provide our talent with more playing opportunities and support their growth in a meaningful way. This collaboration represents a significant step forward for player development in women's football,” said Seeni Mohaideen, President of Sethu FC.

Both teams have agreed to mutual loan agreements, which will see Sethu FC players join Kemp FC for the Karnataka Women's League, while Kemp FC players will be loaned to Sethu FC for the Indian Women's League (IWL). This ensures that players from both clubs maximise playing time and experience.

This huge partnership will result in players from both clubs gaining exposure to diverse match environments, further enhancing their skills and overall development.

The collaboration focuses on creating a structured pathway for young talent, allowing them to benefit from consistent game time and exposure to varied coaching methods.

Both clubs will pool resources, including coaching staff and training facilities, ensuring holistic development for their players. This agreement creates a wider pool of highly developed players, benefiting both clubs and contributing to the broader growth of women's football in India.

In the recently concluded KWL 2024, four players-Rivka Ramji, Priya Chettri, Mariyam Khatun, and Heena Khatun-were part of Kemp FC on loan from Sethu FC. This initial collaboration has highlighted the potential benefits of the strategic partnership and its positive impact on the women's football ecosystem in India.

A few Kemp FC players are also expected to join Sethu FC for the upcoming IWL campaign, further strengthening the synergy between the two clubs.

Kathleen De Saran, President of Kemp FC, added,“Kemp FC's partnership with Sethu FC is an excellent opportunity for us to provide our players with higher competitive avenues, which is vital for their growth. The collaboration helps both clubs overcome the limitations of short league seasons while promoting player development.”

This partnership between Kemp FC and Sethu FC reaffirms their joint mission to nurture the next generation of football talent and provide a rich competitive experience for players at both clubs.