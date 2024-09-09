عربي


Oil Prices See Uptick In World Markets

9/9/2024 5:22:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Oil prices surge in World Markets once again.

The price of the November 2024 contract for brent crude oil rose by 1.25%, reaching $71.95 per barrel during trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews reports.

The price of a barrel of WTI crude oil for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by 1.34%, reaching $68.58 per barrel.

MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108651235


AzerNews

