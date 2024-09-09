Oil Prices See Uptick In World Markets
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Oil prices surge in World Markets once again.
The price of the November 2024 contract for brent crude oil rose
by 1.25%, reaching $71.95 per barrel during trading on the ICE
London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews
reports.
The price of a barrel of WTI crude oil for October delivery on
the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by 1.34%,
reaching $68.58 per barrel.
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108651235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.