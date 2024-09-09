Federal Reserve mulls rate cuts amid weak job growth, market volatility

(MENAFN) Following a disappointing U.S. jobs report that revealed fewer job additions than anticipated, Federal Reserve officials have hinted at a potential half-point rate cut. The report, which was released on Friday, has prompted top Fed policymakers, including Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams, to suggest that a series of rate reductions could be on the horizon this year. Both officials have noted that, given the current low inflation and weakening market, there is room for the Fed to adjust its monetary policy.



Governor Waller emphasized that the is experiencing "downside risks" and requires proactive measures to mitigate potential damage to the labor market. While he acknowledged that the labor market is deteriorating, he believes it is not yet in a critical state. He highlighted that the economy still exhibits strong growth potential and indicated that any rate cuts should be approached cautiously. However, Waller also expressed openness to deeper cuts if economic data supports such a move. His remarks influenced the bond market, with Treasury yields falling sharply. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note decreased to 3.66 percent, while the 10-year yield fell to 3.72 percent. Market expectations for a half-point rate cut this month increased, though traders continue to anticipate more significant cuts later in the year.



U.S. stock markets reacted negatively to the news, with the S&P 500 falling 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.6 percent on Friday. These declines marked the largest weekly drops for both indices since March 2023 and January 2022, respectively. Despite the market volatility and the prospect of rate cuts, John Williams maintained that the Fed's policy is well-positioned to support economic stability, emphasizing that any adjustments will be data-driven and aimed at maintaining a solid economic foundation.



