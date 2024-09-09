Sheikh Mohammed Announces Launch Of National University Of Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM

Dubai announced on Monday the launch of the National University of Dubai, with an initial of Dh4.5 billion. The University will provide specialised and future academic programmes.

The University aims to be ranked among the top 50 young universities globally over the next decade and be among the best in research and academic innovation.

In a social media post Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote: "Today we are launching a new project to develop education in our country... Its goal is to be among the top 50 young universities over the next decade"

The University will have an Emirati identity, with programmes that will be international, that will serve the developmental goals of the UAE while positioning its graduates to compete on the global stage.

The Dubai Ruler added: "The world is changing rapidly, and the real challenge is to create generations capable of absorbing these changes and harnessing them to build a better future for our nation."

The project is launched under the umbrella of Dubai Social Agenda 33, a ten-year plan that highlights the theme of 'Family: The Foundation of Our Nation'. It aims to support Emirati families by protecting, empowering, and enhancing various aspects of their lives. It addresses areas such as housing, quality of life, identity and values, social cohesion, healthcare, and future skills for UAE's new generation.

Education is a key pillar in the ten-year Agenda. The programme focuses on elevating its education system in a manner that complements its future goals, and allows more citizens to access affordable, yet high-quality education.

