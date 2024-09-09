Defence Electronics Industry Research: Market Predicted To Surpass $171.8 Billion By 2024 - Global Forecast To 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defence Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The defence electronics sector is set for a significant upswing as forecasts indicate a surge past US$171.8 billion in 2024, leading to sustained growth up to 2034. Market expansion is propelled by the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the development of sophisticated radar systems. Both factors play a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of defence systems, from predictive maintenance to advanced target recognition, thereby catalyzing the industry's evolution.

Strategic Defence Developments and Key Questions Addressed

As the market continues to evolve, strategic insights into the drivers, restraints, and opportunities become profoundly valuable. Industry-leading firms harnessing these detailed analytics can more effectively navigate the burgeoning landscape. Key questions concerning market dynamics, forecasted submarket growth, regional market trends, and leadership positions are meticulously examined to offer strategic directives pivotal to market stakeholders.

Technological Advancements Steering Growth

The reported adoption of AI in defence applications is streamlining operations and enhancing decision-making processes. AI's contribution to predictive maintenance and real-time threat identification underscores its transformative impact across military domains. Additionally, advancements in radar technology denote significant growth potential, with AESA radars providing improved detection capabilities critical for modern military needs.

Geographical and Sectorial Forecasting

The forecast also sheds light on regional and sectorial growth with detailed analyses across airborne, marine, and land platforms. Insights into electronic warfare systems, surveillance and reconnaissance, and navigation systems elucidate the myriad opportunities emerging within the sector. The report delineates projections for essential national markets alongside a global perspective, providing a comprehensive overview of the defence electronic market's trajectory.

Leading Industry Participants

Among the market's key players are established defence giants whose technological innovations and strategic ventures are keenly monitored. Their prospects over the ensuing decade are discussed, emphasizing projects that are expected to shape the future of defence electronics

. Impact of COVID-19 and Market Recovery

In the context of the ongoing global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the report includes an in-depth analysis of four distinct market recovery patterns. Each pattern's implications provide a strategic framework for industry stakeholders to align their operations with post-pandemic economic climates.

Future Prospects and Commercial Opportunities

In summary, the market is poised for substantial growth, offering a multitude of prospects for current industry leaders and new market entrants. This detailed forecasting into 2034 intends to inform strategic decision-making, unveiling the areas poised for investment and innovation within the global defence electronics landscape. The industry is at a critical juncture, with the current decade set to define the advancements and market standing for years to come.

Companies Featured



BAE Systems PLC

Cobham Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Indra Sistemas, S.A

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

SAAB AB

Thales Group

Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems

Embraer

FixView

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

HENSOLDT

INVAP

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

L3Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Mahindra Defence

Mercury Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Northrop Grumman

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall AG

Safran

Serco Group

Textron Systems

Thales Group

Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD)

Aerospace Defence Security Group (GIFAS) - France

Aerospace Industries Association (AIA)

Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC)

Asia-Pacific Defence Industry Cooperation (APDIC)

Association of Old Crows (AOC)

Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

Australian Industry Group Defence Council (AIGDC)

Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Material Industries (ABIMDE)

Defence and Security Industry Association of the Czech Republic (DSIA)

Defense Industry Association of Hungary

European Defence Agency (EDA)

Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries Association (AFDA)

German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI)

National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

Norwegian Defence and Security Industries Association (FSi)

Polish Armaments Group

Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM)

South African Aerospace, Maritime, and Defence Industry Association (AMD) Turkish Defence and Aerospace Industry Manufacturers Association (SASAD)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900