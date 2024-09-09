Informatics Award Launches Ninth Edition Humanitarian Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Salem Al-Ali informatics award launched its ninth edition on Monday titled "Humanitarian Kuwait" on social platforms targeting all social segments.

Award chief of board of trustees Sheikha Aida Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah told KUNA that the award was launched with this name in commemoration of 10th year-anniversary since the United Nations named Kuwait and its then leader late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah humanitarian center, leader.

Sheikha Aida congratulated the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-JAber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the 10-year anniversary.

She indicated that this this award sets out to highlight Kuwait's humanitarian work, and recalled that the Fifth edition of the award held the same name in an effort to spread awareness on Kuwaiti achievements in humanitarian work.

She also spoke of the Award founder, late Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, his directives and generosity that have contributed to the award's fast development and expansion since 2001 as well as reinforcing its regional and international standings. (end)

zhr













MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108651194