Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tajikistan On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, congratulating him on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed wishes of welfare and prosperity to the President and the people of Tajikistan. (end)
gta
