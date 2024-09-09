Kuwait Amir Congratulates Tajikistan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Monday a cable to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed wishes of welfare and prosperity to the President and the people of Tajikistan. (end) gta

