Kuwait PM Congratulates Tajikistan On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on his country's national day. (end)
gta
MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108651190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.