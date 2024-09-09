Two Bangladeshi Infiltrators Pushed Back To Their Country: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Sep 9 (IANS) Assam have foiled another attempt of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh as two persons hailing from the neighbouring country were arrested and pushed back by the security personnel, said Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The two individuals have been identified as Shahadat Hussain and ⁠Priyanka Gain. The duo was arrested in the Karimganj district along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam.

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma wrote,“Showing alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, Assam Police intercepted two Bangladeshi infiltrators --1. Shahadat Hussain 2. ⁠Priyanka Gain.”

“They were pushed back across the border. Good job Team! We have to be vigilant towards this grave threat,” he added.

Notably, the Chief Minister earlier announced a slew of measures to deal with the infiltration issue from Bangladesh which has seen a spike in the last few days.

According to him, recent reports indicate an increase in the number of illegal immigrants being detected, necessitating intensified efforts across the state.

CM Sarma shared data which showed from January this year to date, a total of 54 illegal immigrants have been detected -- 48 in the Karimganj district, four in Bongaigaon district, and one each in Dima Hasao and Dhubri district.

“Of these, 45 individuals were successfully pushed back into their country of origin, while nine were arrested in Karimganj. Additionally, there have been reports of suspected non-Indian nationals and foreign-origin individuals in certain areas of the state, particularly in Upper Assam and North Assam districts. The detection of such individuals is critical, given the potential threat to national security,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

He also stated that Assam Police was directed to take all necessary preventive and precautionary measures to intensify detection and proactively curb the movement of illegal migrants while taking steps to repatriate these individuals.

“There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 a.m. and before 9 a.m., they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they cannot register themselves in the voter list,” Sarma added.