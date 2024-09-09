NC Flag Stained With Blood Of Kashmiris: Congress Leader Vikar Rasool

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a fiery election rally ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Vikar Rasool Wani, senior leader and former Chief of the JK Pradesh Congress Committee, launched a scathing attack on the National (NC).

“NC flag is red because it is stained by the blood of Kashmiris, especially the people of Banihal,” Wani said.

Addressing a gathering of supporters in Banihal, Wani also accused the NC of attempting to buy Congress workers in an effort to weaken his party.

“National Conference is trying their best to purchase our workers, but our people are steadfast in their mission to support Congress,” Wani said during the rally.

Accusing NC of underhanded tactics, Wani claimed,“Every day, your team comes with a bag of money, but our workers won't sell their faith for money.”

He further criticized the party for failing to establish even a single college in the area over the past 70 years.“In the last seven decades they have failed to give Banihal a college, now they are out to buy our workers,”

He also accused NC of failing to bring development to the Banihal constituency, specifically targeting the party's top leaders, including Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah.

Wani assured his supporters that NC would not receive a single vote from the Banihal constituency in the upcoming elections.

The latest remarks by a senior Congress leader have intensified the tension between Congress and National Conference workers, at least in the Banihal constituency.



It has also raised questions about the future of the pre-poll alliance between the two parties.