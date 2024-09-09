Ronaldo Strikes Late To Give Portugal Win Over Scotland

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:11 PM

Portugal substitute Cristiano struck a late winner as his side came from a goal down to beat Scotland 2-1 and continue their strong start to the Nations League on Sunday.

After Bruno Fernandes had fired in Portugal's equaliser, Ronaldo pounced in the 88th minute for his 901st career goal.

Scotland were given hope of a first win against Portugal since 1980 as they took a shock lead through Scott McTominay's bullet header in the seventh minute.

But the visitors ended up with nothing to show for their efforts as 39-year-old Ronaldo again delivered for his country.

"The influence is always the same, regardless of whether he starts on the bench or not," Fernandes, who played his 600th career game, said of his former Manchester United team mate.

"Everyone who came on made the difference. Cristiano has a goal, today he scored 901 and now he's on his way to a thousand, which is what he wants."

Portugal lead League A Group 1 with six points after they started with a victory over Croatia, who are second on three following a 1-0 win against Poland on Sunday. Scotland have suffered two defeats, both of them to late goals.

The Scots arrived in Lisbon still stinging from a 3-2 home defeat by Poland but the travelling Tartan Army were soon in full voice in the Estadio da Luz as former Manchester United midfielder McTominay arrived at the back post to power home a superb cross by Kenny McLean.

Portugal responded to lay siege to Scotland's goal but keeper Angus Gunn made a string of saves, one a world class effort to keep out Rafael Leao's low drive.

The hosts had 15 goal attempts before the break but were left frustrated as Scotland dug deep to protect their lead.

Gunn was beaten in the 54th minute though as the ball was pulled back to Fernandes whose shot was well-struck but probably should have been kept out by the Scotland keeper.

Portugal seemed to have run out of steam but found another gear late on with Joao Felix twice being denied by superb Gunn saves and Ronaldo heading against the inside of the post.

Inevitably, however, Ronaldo stole the limelight with a simple tap-in from a wicked delivery by Nuno Mendes.

Scotland looked crestfallen as they soaked up another late disappointment in a winless run of eight competitive matches.

What is more they have conceded in the 85th minute or later in five of their last six games in all competitions.

"Obviously disappointed -- it looked for a long period that we'd get something from the game," Scotland manager Steve Clarke said. "The effort and the quality the players put in, they deserved to get something."

