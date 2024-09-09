China stresses economic opportunities, not threats in talks with U.S. official

(MENAFN) During a meeting with his U.S. counterpart on Saturday, China’s Vice Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, underscored that China represents an economic "opportunity" rather than a "threat" to the United States. Describing the talks as “professional, rational, and pragmatic,” Wang aimed to highlight the potential for cooperation amid the ongoing challenges between the two nations. The dialogue, which took place in Tianjin, marks the second meeting this year between officials responsible for international trade issues, underscoring a continued commitment to maintaining open lines of communication despite significant points of contention.



Trade remains a major area of dispute between the U.S. and China, along with other concerns like technological rivalry, tensions in the South China Sea, and the Taiwan issue. Despite these frictions, both countries have pursued dialogue since last year. Wang Shouwen conveyed China's objections to several U.S. tariffs and sanctions affecting Chinese companies and products, particularly criticizing the U.S. restrictions on trade and investment, which he argued are justified under the guise of addressing China's alleged overproduction.



Wang emphasized that China's vast market and large population present significant opportunities for American businesses. He also reiterated China's opposition to U.S. measures that impose sanctions or restrictions on Chinese entities, often justified as countermeasures against unfair competition or national security concerns. The meeting, attended by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Trade Marisa Lago, demonstrated both sides' willingness to engage in discussions, even as they navigate a complex web of geopolitical and economic issues.



