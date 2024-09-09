Tashkeel Presents Homepage' A Solo Exhibition By Emirati Artist Mouza Al Hamrani

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dates: September 10 – October 15, 2024, 10am – 6pm daily, except Sundays.

Location: Tashkeel at FN Designs, Alserkal Avenue

Artist-led public tours: 29 September and 13 October 1 – 2 PM, FN Designs

visitors: Please contact Aya Hassan at +971 50 421 2475 or ... for arrangements.

Dubai, UAE – September 9, 2024: A new solo to be launched by Tashkeel this month will feature artwork from UAE-based Mouza Al Hamrani exploring the intersection between art and technology. 'Homepage' is the Emirati illustrator and multimedia designer's first solo exhibition and the culmination of her Tashkeel Critical Practice Programme journey.

Mouza is one of only four UAE-based artists to be accepted for Tashkeel's popular Critical Practice Programme last year and worked with a mentor to produce her series of artwork showcasing her visionary blend of traditional illustration and cutting-edge digital artistry. 'Homepage' promises to captivate audiences with its bold reinterpretation of digital and cultural narratives, blending past and present in a compelling visual dialogue.



“Tashkeel's Critical Practice Programme gave me the opportunity to explore the complexities of contemporary life and cultural heritage,” Mouza says.

“This exhibition reflects the duality of the digital age - celebrating the opportunities the internet has provided, while also expressing the exhaustion and apprehension that come with a prolonged digital presence. I aimed to capture this nuanced experience, inviting viewers to reflect on their own relationship with the digital world. It's a portrait of my own experience of the internet in this region during my formative years, all the way to the current day.”

Karam Hoar, Marketing & Communications Manager, Tashkeel comments,“The Tashkeel Critical Practice Programme nurtures and showcases local talent by offering sustained studio support, critique and production for practising contemporary artists living and working in the UAE. As each artist's year-long programme is carefully built around the individual's focus areas, the results are always unique and thought-provoking. 'Homepage' is a prime example and is sure to inspire artists and the general public alike. The artwork effectively symbolises the chaos and imperfections of the digital age and we believe it will inspire dialogue about our regional digital history and its ongoing influence.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by 2 talks and 2 artist-led tours on 29 September and 13 October at the FN Designs Gallery, Alserkal Avenue. The first talk will be between Mouza and her mentor Salem Al Qassimi, while the second will be an open Q&A between Mouza and the audience, moderated by Alia Al Shamsi.