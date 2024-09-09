Turkish Airlines Expands NDC Program With Strategic Partnerships: Introducing TKCONNECT

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish has recently announced the enhancement of its NDC (New Distribution Capability) compliant TKCONNECT program through a strategic partnership with leading content aggregators Travelfusion, Verteil, DRCT, Mystifly, Nuua, Nuflights and Theta. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing experience of by enabling its partners to have seamless access to Turkish Airlines' extensive global and services.

Through these partnerships, Turkish Airlines and the aggregators are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the travel industry. TKCONNECT will empower travel agents with state-of-the-art tools to create customized itineraries, offer exclusive deals, and streamline the booking process, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Commenting on the expansion of the NDC programme Ahmet Olmuştur, Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer stated; 'We are excited to partner with Travelfusion, Verteil, DRCT, Mystifly, Nuua, Nuflights and Theta in the expansion of TKCONNECT. These aggregators have a proven track record of delivering top-tier distribution solutions, and their expertise will be instrumental in maximizing the reach and impact of TKCONNECT. This initiative reflects our shared vision of providing superior travel solutions and exceptional service to our customers. By embracing NDC technology, we are paving the way for a more connected and efficient travel ecosystem.'