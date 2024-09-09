Arabian Center Launches An Exclusive Discount Booklet: Exciting Offers And Cashback Rewards Unlocked!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – September 2024 : Arabian Center launched the much-awaited discount booklet on 2nd September which is set to delight shoppers with incredible savings and unbeatable deals. Shoppers can now pick up their free discount booklet at the mall - while last. This limited-time offer is a gateway to a world of amazing promotions from some of the mall's most popular brands.

The discount booklet features more than 120 exciting offers across over 40 brands that are exclusive to Arabian Center Mall. From and to dining and entertainment, every page of the booklet is packed with deals that cater to all the shopping needs. The main highlight is the 20% cashback voucher included within the booklet. Shoppers can use this voucher to purchase the Arabian Center Gift Card and enjoy 20% cashback-a fantastic opportunity to maximize savings while indulging in your favorite brands.

The gift card can be redeemed at participating stores at Arabian Center and the card offers exclusive benefits at some of the stores that provide discounts when purchases are made using the card.

Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center Mall, expressed his enthusiasm about the new discount booklet, stating, 'We are excited to present our shoppers with these amazing offers. The discount booklet is our way to provide customers with added value and an enhanced shopping experience. We are confident that our customers will find incredible savings and exclusive deals that will make their visits to Arabian Center Mall even more enjoyable.'

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big! Visit Arabian Center Mall starting September 2nd to collect your discount booklet and enjoy a shopping experience like no other. Remember, the offer is only available for a limited time, so hurry and grab your copy before it's gone!