Union Coop Introduces 'Wallet' On Its Smart App And E-Commerce Store

Dubai, UAE:

Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, confirmed that the cooperative is continuously striving to stay ahead of technological advancements and innovations in the retail sector. Union Coop has introduced a new feature on its store (Smart App) and website that allows shoppers to create their own electronic wallet. This initiative aims to enhance payment options for their purchases in all the 27 cooperative outlets located across Dubai.

He highlighted that the electronic wallet allows customers to load and use it for multiple transactions. In the case of any returns, the amount will be refunded to the electronic wallet. Union Coop is committed to providing electronic services that enhance customer satisfaction, streamline the purchasing process, and reduce effort and time.

Al Bastaki also revealed that Union Coop is currently working on an electronic project to convert the 'Al Afdhal' card to function as electronic wallets through the Union Coop app. This will involve issuing 'Al Afdhal' cards electronically rather than in plastic form, making them more accessible and aligning with sustainability goals and global digital developments.

He noted that the Union Coop smart app includes numerous features to enrich the shopping experience, making it more flexible and convenient. Key features include promotional offers video, the ability to modify orders, customer satisfaction levels, the option to obtain a 'Tamayaz' loyalty card, and information on all branch locations, their addresses, and working hours, along with other services and exclusive offers.