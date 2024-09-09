ICC Qatar, BSI Partner To Host Qatar Digital Trust Roadshow 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) has partnered with the British Standards Institution (BSI) to host the Qatar Digital Trust Roadshow 2024.

The event took place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the Qatar Chamber of Commerce premises.

The Qatar Digital Trust Roadshow is a distinguished event aimed at empowering organizations with the knowledge and strategies necessary to navigate the evolving challenges of cybersecurity, privacy, and digital trust, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

The event featured leading experts, including David Mudd, Global Head of Digital Trust Assurance at BSI, and Kursad Yuce, Operations Delivery Manager, MEA at BSI.

They provided valuable insights into the latest trends, standards, and best practices in digital trust and AI management.

Participants included representatives from Qatar Stock Exchange, Ooredoo Qatar, Qatar National Convention Centre, Qatar Financial Centre Authority, among others.

The objectives of the event were to deepen understanding of ISO/IEC 27001, address the challenges of Quality Assurance (QA), explore NCSA-NIA Audit Services, and prepare organizations for the integration of AI technologies.

The event also provided ample networking opportunities for attendees to connect and collaborate.

Yuce shared that“As the AI transformation continues and as organizations seek to unlock the true power of digital transformation, trust in people, in technology, in processes and in the interactions that surround them is critical. Developing this trust has the potential to accelerate progress towards a sustainable world for individuals, organizations and society.”

Mudd remarked“The magnitude of ways AI can shape our future means we are seeing some degree of hesitation of the unknown. This can be addressed by ensuring we have frameworks that are in place to govern its use and build trust. Now is the moment for us to collaborate globally to balance the great power of this tool with the realities of actually using it in a credible, authentic, well-executed, and well-governed way. Closing the confidence gap and building the appropriate checks and balances can enable us to make not just good but great use of AI in every area of life and society.”

An ICC Qatar spokesperson highlighted the potential of AI as a transformative tool for businesses when approached thoughtfully and with a structured governance framework.