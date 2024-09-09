Global Leaders In Doha Renew Call To Protect Education From Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth International Day to Protect Education from Attack (IDPEA) is being held in Doha in the presence of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation and attended by global leaders, UN dignitaries, and youth advocates today at Qatar National Centre.

The day serves as an advocacy platform, bringing global attention to the increasing number of on educational institutions, which have increased by 20% over the last year.

Addressing the event Sheikha Moza called for renewed global commitment to safeguarding educational spaces.

She highlighted the grave reality of destroyed schools and the failure to protect education.

The event has gathered leaders with a commitment to protect education and calls on governments and international institutions to take decisive action to ensure that schools are safe spaces where learners and teachers are shielded from threats and crises, amid ongoing increasing daily reports of attacks on students, schools, and universities worldwide.

A high-level panel“Education in Peril: The Human Cost of War” featured several leaders who emphasized on the urgent need to protect education and their commitment to do so.

Among them Yemen Prime Minister HE Dr Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak reaffirmed his commitment to support teachers and protect education despite the destructikon of schools.

"In Yemen, despite the many destroyed schools, our hopes remain with the young children,” he said.

Established in 2020, IDPEA was adopted by the UN General Assembly, following a call for action by H H Sheikha Moza at the Social Form of the Human Rights Council in 2019 and based on a resolution introduced by the State of Qatar.