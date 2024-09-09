Greece announces new fees for managing overtourism on popular islands

(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a new measure on Sunday to address the growing issue of overtourism on the popular islands of Mykonos and Santorini. A fee of 20 euros will be imposed on each cruise ship passenger visiting these islands, which have become key destinations for travelers attracted by Santorini's iconic sea-blue church domes and stunning sunsets. Santorini, in particular, faces significant tourist congestion, especially during peak times, prompting officials to explore various restrictions to alleviate the pressure on the island’s infrastructure and environment.



Speaking at the Thessaloniki International Fair, Mitsotakis highlighted that Greece faces a significant challenge of managing tourism in certain destinations during specific periods of the year. He noted that the cruise industry has placed considerable strain on Santorini and Mykonos, necessitating the introduction of the new passenger fee. In 2023, around 800 cruise ships brought approximately 1.3 million passengers to Santorini, an island with a resident population of only 15,500, according to data from the Greek ports association. This influx is part of a broader trend, with Greece welcoming a record 32.7 million tourists last year, including 3.4 million visitors to Santorini alone.



To further mitigate the impact of heavy tourism, Mitsotakis emphasized that the government plans to implement "bold" actions aimed at regulating the number of cruise ships allowed to dock at popular destinations simultaneously. These measures are part of a broader strategy to manage the flow of visitors more effectively, ensuring that the islands’ unique landscapes and local communities can be preserved amidst increasing demand from global travelers.



