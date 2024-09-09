Ooredoo Kuwait and Alshaya Group Announce Strategic Partnership with launch of Aura Mobile – Powered by Ooredoo

(MENAFN- BPG Group) [Kuwait, 5th September 2024] In a pioneering strategic partnership, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, and Alshaya Group, one of the region’s leading international retail franchise operators, are proud to announce the launch of ‘Aura Mobile’ – a brand new mobile service designed for life.

Leveraging Alshaya's award-winning Aura loyalty programme, Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo offers customers in Kuwait exceptional mobile services with exclusive retail and loyalty benefits across 50+ Alshaya brands.

Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo aims to transform Kuwait’s mobile landscape by leveraging Ooredoo’s cutting-edge telecommunications services, extensive network infrastructure, and technological expertise. The new subscription service is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s connected world, offering a range of competitive mobile services combined with the best shopping, dining, entertainment experiences, and always-on connectivity.

Ooredoo Kuwait remains committed to enhancing the world of its customers through continuous innovation and expanding its offerings to meet their evolving needs. With the launch of Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo the company is making a sustainable step forward in developing its innovative services by seamlessly integrating communication with exclusive retail benefits.

With Ooredoo Kuwait's comprehensive 5G network coverage and roaming services, Aura Mobile powered by Ooredoo ensures reliable, uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity for an exceptional experience. Customers can subscribe to Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo online and through the Aura loyalty app and gain access to many innovative and exclusive features that enhance their experience.



At the press conference announcing the launch of Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait, emphasized the importance of this alliance, saying: "The launch of Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the telecommunications experience in the Middle East. Through our alliance with Alshaya Group, we not only expanding our services but are also setting new standards for innovation and customer interaction in the telecommunications sector."

He added: "We are proud to be the exclusive telecommunications partner for Alshaya Group in Kuwait through Aura Mobile Powered by Ooredoo, which reinforces the success of our ongoing efforts in digital transformation and its application across all our services. This strategic direction reflects our unwavering commitment at Ooredoo to developing digitalization in all our areas and ensuring our leadership in technological innovation. Our goal is to become a brand that seamlessly integrates into our customers' diverse lifestyles, upgrading their lives."

The new brand has been designed to effortlessly integrate with Aura loyalty programme, providing Aura members a unified platform to maximise their rewards. Aura members can earn and redeem points with every transaction, and access a wide array of personalised shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences across more than 50+ Alshaya brands.

"By leveraging our expertise in retail and loyalty programs alongside Ooredoo's leadership in telecommunications, we are setting a new standard for delivering customer-centric products and services” stated John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, at the event. “Building on the success of the Aura loyalty program, which has consistently exceeded customer expectations and has been recognized as the Best Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards—we are pleased to continue raising the level of our offerings to our loyal customers by providing the best of Alshaya Group. Aura Mobile powered by Ooredoo is more than just a communication service; it is a gateway to a world of rewards and privileges."

By launching Aura Mobile, Ooredoo Kuwait and Alshaya Group have joined forces to deliver unparalleled value to their customers. This strategic partnership not only introduces a comprehensive rewards system, but also showcases both companies’ unwavering commitment to elevating customer experiences across the board. Ooredoo Kuwait continues to strive toward becoming an integral part of its customers’ lifestyles, offering solutions that enhance every aspect of their daily lives.





