Top IP Executive Takes Leadership Position At Sisvel

Jukka Nihtilä has today joined Sisvel as head of the firm's Business Development function.

Previously Head of Business Development, Multimedia and New Segments at Technologies, Nihtilä is widely recognised as a major figure in the global patent transactions and was recently named as one of the world's leading IP strategists by IAM.

Nihtilä will be working out of Sisvel's office with a broad remit to identify new business opportunities and turbocharge existing ones, while ensuring the firm can extract the most from the knowledge and skills of its highly talented team.

“I am delighted to be joining Sisvel at such an exciting time,” he says.“The firm has a strong reputation for its flexible, innovative approaches to tackling the challenges posed by an increasingly complex technology market and has created successful licensing programmes with an array of brilliant companies and research institutions. I am looking forward to building on these foundations with my new colleagues to identify even more opportunities for the firm and its partners.”

“Bringing Jukka on board is another strong indicator of Sisvel's ambition and its ability to attract the very best the market has to offer,” says Sisvel President Mattia Fogliacco.“We are proud to be Europe's oldest and biggest patent pool operator, but we are not going to sit on our laurels. Instead, we are determined to become an even more dynamic, entrepreneurial operation, so that we remain on the cutting edge of the changes our market is currently experiencing. Our aim is to shape the future and, with his deep experience and fantastic track record of success, I am confident that Jukka will play a big role in helping us to do this.”

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

