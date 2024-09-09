Acer Announces August Consolidated Revenues At NT$22.82 Billion, Up 5.2% Year-On-Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$22.82 billion with 5.24% growth year-on-year (YoY), achieving 14 consecutive months of YoY growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-August reached NT$172.28 billion with 14.8% growth YoY, while revenues from the personal computers[1] and display business grew 16.3% YoY year-to-August. Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 26.1% of the group's total revenues in August and 28.1% year-to-August. Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their August revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include:

Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, its revenues grew 31.0% YoY in August and 88.1% YoY year-to-August

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 11.7% YoY in August and 26.1% YoY year-to-August Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 23.0% YoY in August and 25.0% YoY year-to-August At the next@acer global press conference held on September 4 in Berlin,

Acer subsidiary Winking Studios announced Genmotion, a tool that utilizes LLMs to create 3D game content and animations. All training data are copyright-protected, with the entire motion capture process fully recorded on video and meticulously documented on the blockchain. A renowned law firm has attested to the integrity of the workflow, ensuring security and compliance. Acer also announced a variety of products including its latest AI-powered laptops and new gaming products, designed to enable people to do more and go further in their work, gaming, and everyday life.

Its concept Predator Project DualPlay integrates a game controller with a laptop for single or dual player usage, bringing a novel design to elevate the gaming experience.

